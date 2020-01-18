Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parsley Energy in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

PE stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

