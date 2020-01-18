Brokers Offer Predictions for Cogeco Communications Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCA. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$110.38.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$104.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$108.67. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$72.32 and a 1 year high of C$120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$572.00 million.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,698. Also, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total transaction of C$35,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114 in the last quarter.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

