Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Transocean LTD Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Transocean has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,908,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after buying an additional 1,352,823 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,462,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $329,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 5,422,548 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 615,813 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

