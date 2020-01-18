Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

NYSE:SWN opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 154,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,456,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after buying an additional 1,231,023 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,326,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after buying an additional 337,894 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 1,242,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

