Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wells Fargo & Co Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 63,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

