Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.14

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 411423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $395.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.92.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.