Qudian (NYSE:QD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 7833536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 price target on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qudian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qudian Inc – will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qudian by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

