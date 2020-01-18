Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.26

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 78972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Orange by 12.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 35.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orange by 6.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

