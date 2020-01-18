Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.26

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 78972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33.
About Orange (NYSE:ORAN)
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
