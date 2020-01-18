Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.04

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.04 and last traded at C$24.00, with a volume of 3189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68. The company has a market capitalization of $871.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile (TSE:MI.UN)

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

