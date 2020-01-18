Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and VAALCO Energy (OTCMKTS:EGY) Critical Review

Sonde Resources (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sonde Resources alerts:

43.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Sonde Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonde Resources and VAALCO Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy $104.94 million 1.39 $98.23 million $0.63 3.97

VAALCO Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sonde Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Sonde Resources and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonde Resources N/A N/A N/A VAALCO Energy 13.27% 29.02% 16.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sonde Resources and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonde Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Sonde Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Sonde Resources has a beta of 43.05, indicating that its stock price is 4,205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Sonde Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Canadian Superior Energy Inc. and changed its name to Sonde Resources Corp. in June 2010. Sonde Resources Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonde Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonde Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.