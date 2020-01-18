Financial Analysis: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) & Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get EMCORE alerts:

This table compares EMCORE and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -41.24% -21.32% -15.74% Micron Technology 17.01% 11.36% 8.56%

This table compares EMCORE and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $87.26 million 1.14 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -4.83 Micron Technology $23.41 billion 2.73 $6.31 billion $6.15 9.38

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EMCORE and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 Micron Technology 3 5 26 0 2.68

EMCORE currently has a consensus target price of $4.57, indicating a potential upside of 33.14%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $61.64, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Micron Technology.

Risk & Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats EMCORE on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.