Zacks: Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $40.17 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $119,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 91.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,320,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $858.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.44 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 20.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

