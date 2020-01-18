Zacks: First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $39.58 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FBMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,294. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 38.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after buying an additional 259,971 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 649.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 128,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Bancshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,358,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Bancshares by 10.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $34.11 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $637.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

