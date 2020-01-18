Zacks: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Given $48.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $48.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 415.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWM opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.