Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $52.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,248,000.

NYSE IFS opened at $43.05 on Friday. Intercorp Financial has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.