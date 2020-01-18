Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $443.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 463,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $14,095,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,327,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 359,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

