Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$174.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTC.A. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$145.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$144.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$131.31 and a 1 year high of C$157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

