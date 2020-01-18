Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,760.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,694,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWO opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $15.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.