NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 13.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 365,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 54.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 27.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 165,301 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 112.90, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.74.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

