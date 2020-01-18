Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

