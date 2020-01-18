Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS ROSYY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Rostelecom OJSC has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89.
Rostelecom OJSC Company Profile
