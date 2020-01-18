ValuEngine Downgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Strong Sell

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 243,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,447 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 442,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

