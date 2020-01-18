M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.85.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average of $160.63. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

