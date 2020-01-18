BidaskClub Upgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Hold

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAIN. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

