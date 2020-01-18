Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGI. BidaskClub cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of Moneygram International stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Moneygram International has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Moneygram International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ripple Labs Inc. purchased 626,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,569,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

