BidaskClub Downgrades Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) to Buy

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

HAS stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $82.87 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hasbro by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

