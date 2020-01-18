BidaskClub Downgrades Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) to Hold

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $601.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Shares of ISRG opened at $600.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $455.15 and a 1 year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total transaction of $568,850.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,488.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

