Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a current ratio of 19.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 55.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

