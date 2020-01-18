Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Inseego to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Get Inseego alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.84 million, a P/E ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego during the third quarter worth about $48,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 14.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Inseego by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.05% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.