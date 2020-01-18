El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $15.00 target price on El Pollo LoCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $14.87 on Friday. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $518.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.72.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 23.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 136,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 171.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 99,901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the third quarter valued at about $667,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 222.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

