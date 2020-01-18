BidaskClub Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Hold

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 616,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

