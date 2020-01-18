BidaskClub Downgrades Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Hold

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
EPAY has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 616,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
