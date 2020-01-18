Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOLD. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $31.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,764,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $207,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,103.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,216 shares of company stock worth $1,912,331. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,760,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,848,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,482,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,330,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,118 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,016,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

