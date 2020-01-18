JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $34,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $255,257. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 157,283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

