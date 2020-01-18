Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Dividend Announcement

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.00, approximately 208,488 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 114,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 13.26 and a quick ratio of 13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 101,248 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 373.4% during the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 326,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 257,646 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

