Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Buckingham Research lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $46.69, but opened at $46.72. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of New York Mellon shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 341,390 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

