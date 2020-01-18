Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Update

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,700 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 493,600 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Shares of RWLK stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Rewalk Robotics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.08.
Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 322.41% and a negative return on equity of 192.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RWLK shares. ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
About Rewalk Robotics
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.
