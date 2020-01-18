Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Update

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,700 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 493,600 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. Rewalk Robotics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $10.08.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 322.41% and a negative return on equity of 192.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rewalk Robotics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RWLK shares. ValuEngine raised Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

