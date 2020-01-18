NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $67.44, but opened at $65.38. NetApp shares last traded at $62.42, with a volume of 4,229,840 shares.

Specifically, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 922 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

