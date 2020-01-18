Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.25. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 46,284,160 shares changing hands.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,728,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,374,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,971,441.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,039,944 shares of company stock worth $45,985,230 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,186,000 after buying an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,862,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,744,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Snap by 837.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after buying an additional 3,023,183 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

