Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $18.25. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 46,284,160 shares changing hands.
SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,728,946.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,374,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,971,441.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,039,944 shares of company stock worth $45,985,230 over the last three months.
The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.