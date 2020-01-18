Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of People’s United Financial Call Options (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,734 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,308% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $3,797,033.24. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 290,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,675.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 324,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,389,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $709,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

