Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 76,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Opko Health stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market cap of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Opko Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opko Health news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,475,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,712,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,426.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 4,265,000 shares of company stock worth $6,380,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPK. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.