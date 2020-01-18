Short Interest in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Declines By 5.0%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Soliton in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

SOLY stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Soliton has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Soliton by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Soliton by 2,189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Soliton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

