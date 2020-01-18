TravelCenters of America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,572 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,817% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.78. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $38,706.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $76,644.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,706 shares of company stock worth $151,189. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TA shares. B. Riley started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

