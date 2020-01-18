Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

TYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Tyme Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $27,200.00. Insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $316,600 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.