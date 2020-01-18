Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 142,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 439.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 136,995 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

