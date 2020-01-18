Upwork Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 6,049 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,653% compared to the average daily volume of 345 put options.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. Upwork has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,690. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Upwork by 408.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPWK. Citigroup cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Upwork to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.