Short Interest in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Expands By 5.1%

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $67.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.98. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $954,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

