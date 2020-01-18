Short Interest in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Grows By 5.4%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

YRCW stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 4.50.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

