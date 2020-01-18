FY2019 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Lowered by Analyst

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

