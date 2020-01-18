FY2019 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $109.37. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Nasdaq by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 27,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

