FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novocure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

NVCR opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Novocure has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $98.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 350,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Novocure in the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Novocure by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 150,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $13,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,652,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,782 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,385,836.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,905,135.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,409,691 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

